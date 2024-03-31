Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.
Capital Power Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $34.51.
Capital Power Company Profile
