Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

