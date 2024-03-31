Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,414.0 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of Daifuku stock remained flat at $22.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Daifuku has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $54.18.
About Daifuku
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.