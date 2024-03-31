Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,414.0 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Shares of Daifuku stock remained flat at $22.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Daifuku has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $54.18.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.