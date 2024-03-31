Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,037,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.9 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.2 %

COCSF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.