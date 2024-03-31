Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

