Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.