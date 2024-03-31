Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 1,986 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 84,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,319. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

