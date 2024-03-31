Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

