Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.24 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1,957.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 216,574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 27,284.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNEX opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $535,208.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,647.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,848 shares of company stock worth $4,295,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.