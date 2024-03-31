Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

