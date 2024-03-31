Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 2.76% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1,282,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,449,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,707 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $7,461,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,931,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

