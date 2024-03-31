Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.