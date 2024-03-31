Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Globe Life worth $24,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

