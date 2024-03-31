Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $31.12 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nordson worth $31,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $274.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.77 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

