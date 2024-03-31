Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $613.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $560.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.85.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

