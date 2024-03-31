Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SYY opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
