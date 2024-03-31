Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $625.58 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $625.58 million and $267.37 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00022962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,672.74 or 0.99916996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00140200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05723707 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $89,826,762.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

