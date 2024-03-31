Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Decreases By 17.0%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 1,617,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.31 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

About Paramount Resources

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.