Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

CCOEY stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Capcom has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.