China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.8 days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.77 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
