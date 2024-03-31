China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.8 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.77 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

