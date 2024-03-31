Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,972,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 29th total of 3,784,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,720.0 days.
Pirelli & C. Price Performance
Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.
About Pirelli & C.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pirelli & C.
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.