Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0847 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

FXA opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

