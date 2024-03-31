iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHG opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

