iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Plans Dividend of $0.16

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHJ opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
