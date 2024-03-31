Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Declines By 22.5%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 29th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,552.0 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

