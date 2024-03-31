Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 29th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Recruit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Recruit has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Get Recruit alerts:

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.