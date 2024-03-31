iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.359 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,339,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.