Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
