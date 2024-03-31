Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.6 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $13.16 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

