Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

