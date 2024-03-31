Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $38,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $454.39 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.37 and its 200 day moving average is $455.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

