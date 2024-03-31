Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 3,421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

