PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

