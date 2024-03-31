PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
