Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Reflex Advanced Materials stock opened at 0.09 on Friday. Reflex Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.13.
Reflex Advanced Materials Company Profile
