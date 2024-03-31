Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Reflex Advanced Materials stock opened at 0.09 on Friday. Reflex Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.13.

Reflex Advanced Materials Company Profile

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores in battery metals space. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana; and the Zig-Zag Lake Lithium Property that consists of eight mining claims totaling approximately 2,710 hectares located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

