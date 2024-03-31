Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 701,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $11.05 on Friday. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

