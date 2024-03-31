SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYBL opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYBL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,113,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.