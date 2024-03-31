Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,552 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.