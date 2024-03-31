BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Declares Dividend of $0.30

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2999 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BKGI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF
The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
