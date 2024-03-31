Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

BEMB opened at $52.28 on Friday. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

