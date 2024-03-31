PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2299 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSDM opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

