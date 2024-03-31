ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3162 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.60. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $42.87.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.