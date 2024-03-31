iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Declares Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

