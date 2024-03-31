ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,041 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $47,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Creative Planning boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial increased their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

