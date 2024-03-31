Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,960 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $57,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,033,000.

STVN opened at €32.10 ($34.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.37 and a 200-day moving average of €29.50. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($25.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($36.55).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

