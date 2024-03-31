Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

