Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,009 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $64,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $89,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.31 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

