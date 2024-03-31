Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $60,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.