Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Shutterstock worth $67,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 75,482.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $7,046,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $45.81 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.