Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $68,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR opened at $205.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.