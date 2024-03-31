Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $148.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.76. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.