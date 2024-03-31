Great Waters Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

