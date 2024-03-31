Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $230.90 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.